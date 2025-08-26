Wall Street Zen Downgrades Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) to Hold

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ISSC

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $13.25 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 145,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $1,985,173.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,583,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,676,896.59. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 713,234 shares of company stock worth $9,102,691 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 192,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.