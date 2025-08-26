Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KRUS. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.30.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $950.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.31 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $73,965 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million. Kura Sushi USA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 154,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 42.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 213,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

