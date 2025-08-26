First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

MYFW has been the topic of several other research reports. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of First Western Financial from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Western Financial from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Western Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

MYFW opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $24.88.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.13). First Western Financial had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 million. Research analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in First Western Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

