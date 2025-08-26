Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TTD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.69. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.