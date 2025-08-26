Wall Street Zen Downgrades Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) to Sell

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Payoneer Global Stock Down 3.3%

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.97. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business had revenue of $260.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $109,538.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,706.54. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 420.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 47,800.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

