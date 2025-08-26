Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cfra Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $72.87.

SWKS stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $110.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,739,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,340,393,000 after purchasing an additional 397,638 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,207,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $909,714,000 after buying an additional 4,444,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,922,000 after buying an additional 408,577 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,290,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,162,000 after buying an additional 1,194,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,212,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,945,000 after buying an additional 71,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

