Urban Outfitters (URBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 27th. Analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $1.4773 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Shares of URBN opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average is $62.52. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $5,807,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259. This represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $317,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,477 shares in the company, valued at $950,398.04. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 125.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 343.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

