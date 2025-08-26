NVIDIA (NVDA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 27th. Analysts expect NVIDIA to post earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $45.6470 billion for the quarter. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS.Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NVIDIA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $179.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.81. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.31.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095,196,926. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

