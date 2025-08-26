CrowdStrike (CRWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $1.1502 billion for the quarter. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.440-3.560 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS.Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CrowdStrike to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $418.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -607.00 and a beta of 1.13. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $242.25 and a 52-week high of $517.98.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $11,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 422,204 shares in the company, valued at $201,391,308. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total value of $7,352,822.40. Following the sale, the director owned 36,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,330.58. The trade was a 29.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 204,414 shares of company stock worth $96,794,738 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.37.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

