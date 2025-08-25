Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 1111065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.82.

Magnite Trading Up 5.7%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 3.05.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Magnite had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 44,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $890,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 400,927 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,540. This trade represents a 9.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Day sold 38,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $722,866.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 443,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,404,855.60. This trade represents a 7.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,070,563 shares of company stock worth $21,771,456 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

