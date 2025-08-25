First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Trading Down 10.5% – Time to Sell?

First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report) was down 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 177,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 299,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

First Andes Silver Trading Down 10.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09.

First Andes Silver Company Profile

First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.

