AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Shares Up 13.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) shot up 13.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.09. 5,858,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 8,230,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered AEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $126.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AEye by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of AEye by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 61,437 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

