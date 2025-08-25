ATB Capital Increases Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$28.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lifted by analysts at ATB Capital from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s previous close.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Desjardins raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Veritas cut Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.70.

CVE traded up C$0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting C$22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,989,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.48 and a twelve month high of C$26.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63.

In other news, insider Hutchison Whampoa Europe Investments S.à r.l. sold 2,438,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.03, for a total value of C$48,849,820.34. Insiders sold a total of 4,281,552 shares of company stock valued at $84,922,463 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

