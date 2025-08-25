Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August 25th (AMBQ, ARGX, CBIO, CRGY, DERM, DVN, FANG, FIG, GPOR, GTES)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, August 25th:

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ambiq Micro Inc alerts:

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $850.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO). They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG). They issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG). They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG). They issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG). They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR). They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS). They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS). They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI). They issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Permian Resources (NYSE:PR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI). They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN). They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambiq Micro Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambiq Micro Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.