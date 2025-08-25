Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August 25th (AMBQ, ARGX, CBIO, CRGY, DERM, DVN, FANG, FIG, GPOR, GTES)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2025

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, August 25th:

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $850.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO). They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG). They issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG). They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG). They issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG). They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR). They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS). They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS). They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI). They issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Permian Resources (NYSE:PR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI). They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN). They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambiq Micro Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambiq Micro Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.