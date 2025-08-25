Sen. Angus S. King Jr. Purchases Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Senator Angus S. King Jr. (I-Maine) recently bought shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX). In a filing disclosed on August 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Blackstone stock on July 21st.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) on 7/21/2025.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.7660 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.7340. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,597. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.69 and a 200-day moving average of $149.41. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 105.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $63,109,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $1,747,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.3% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 64,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.29 per share, with a total value of $37,804.38. Following the acquisition, the director owned 38,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,248.37. This trade represents a 0.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $8,829,594.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,015,742.72. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,189,806 shares of company stock valued at $30,046,627 and have sold 16,850,134 shares valued at $131,641,986. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Senator King

Angus King (independent) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Maine. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

King (independent) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Maine. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

