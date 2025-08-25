Rep. Ritchie Torres Sells Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Representative Ritchie Torres (D-New York) recently sold shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES). In a filing disclosed on August 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ares Management stock on July 11th.

Representative Ritchie Torres also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) on 7/11/2025.

ARES stock traded down $3.6640 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.4060. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,794. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.63 and a 1 year high of $200.49. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 258.96%.

In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total transaction of $14,347,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 105,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $19,144,820.10. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,733,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,846,134.05. The trade was a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 992,628 shares of company stock worth $177,736,922. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 3,250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 70,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,940 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cfra Research raised Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price target on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Ritchie Torres (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New York’s 15th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Torres (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New York’s 15th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Ritchie Torres lives in the Bronx, New York.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

