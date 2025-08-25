Sen. Angus S. King Jr. Purchases Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Senator Angus S. King Jr. (I-Maine) recently bought shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT). In a filing disclosed on August 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Vertiv stock on July 21st.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) on 7/21/2025.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.6180 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.3520. 2,527,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,160,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.55. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a yield of 14.0%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vertiv by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Gallo Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,389,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Vertiv from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Rothschild Redb raised Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Melius raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Senator King

Angus King (independent) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Maine. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

King (independent) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Maine. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

