Sen. Angus S. King Jr. Purchases Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Senator Angus S. King Jr. (I-Maine) recently bought shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). In a filing disclosed on August 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Exxon Mobil stock on July 21st.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) on 7/21/2025.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1%

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.1480 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.4280. 4,516,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,654,076. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Senator King

Angus King (independent) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Maine. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

King (independent) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Maine. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

