Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Unloaded Rep. Ritchie Torres

Representative Ritchie Torres (D-New York) recently sold shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). In a filing disclosed on August 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Emerson Electric stock on July 11th.

Representative Ritchie Torres also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) on 7/11/2025.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.7550 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.0150. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.85.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Stephens boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Torres

Ritchie Torres (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New York’s 15th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Torres (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New York’s 15th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Ritchie Torres lives in the Bronx, New York.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

