Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Unloaded Rep. Ritchie Torres

Representative Ritchie Torres (D-New York) recently sold shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN). In a filing disclosed on August 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Eaton stock on July 11th.

Representative Ritchie Torres also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) on 7/11/2025.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.7550 on Monday, reaching $346.8550. The company had a trading volume of 634,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,564. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.36 and its 200 day moving average is $319.77. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $399.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 630 shares in the company, valued at $225,785.70. The trade was a 96.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ETN

Institutional Trading of Eaton

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,472,231,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 27,281.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,593,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,772,000 after buying an additional 3,580,198 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,629,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,966,000 after buying an additional 1,672,175 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in Eaton by 606.3% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,025,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,262,000 after buying an additional 880,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,552,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Torres

Ritchie Torres (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New York’s 15th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Torres (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New York’s 15th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Ritchie Torres lives in the Bronx, New York.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

