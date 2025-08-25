Larvotto Resources (ASX:LRV) Insider Mark Tomlinson Acquires 35,350 Shares

Larvotto Resources Limited (ASX:LRV – Get Free Report) insider Mark Tomlinson acquired 35,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.68 per share, with a total value of A$24,038.00.

Mark Tomlinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 28th, Mark Tomlinson acquired 833,334 shares of Larvotto Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.62 per share, with a total value of A$512,500.41.

The firm has a market cap of $355.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.03.

