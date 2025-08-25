Laramide Resources (ASX:LAM) Insider Marc Henderson Buys 30,000 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Free Report) insider Marc Henderson purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.47 per share, with a total value of A$14,100.00.

Marc Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 21st, Marc Henderson purchased 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.48 per share, with a total value of A$9,600.00.

On Thursday, July 31st, Marc Henderson purchased 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.51 per share, with a total value of A$10,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Marc Henderson purchased 95,234 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.60 per share, with a total value of A$57,140.40.

On Monday, June 23rd, Marc Henderson purchased 50,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.61 per share, with a total value of A$30,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Marc Henderson acquired 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.64 per share, with a total value of A$12,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Marc Henderson acquired 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.62 per share, with a total value of A$18,600.00.

On Thursday, June 12th, Marc Henderson acquired 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.64 per share, with a total value of A$16,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Marc Henderson acquired 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.71 per share, with a total value of A$17,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Marc Henderson acquired 50,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.60 per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00.

Laramide Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

