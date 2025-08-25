Tara French Acquires 5,000,000 Shares of Cazaly Resources (ASX:CAZ) Stock

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ – Get Free Report) insider Tara French bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 per share, with a total value of A$110,000.00.
Cazaly Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 18.24 and a quick ratio of 17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.51.
About Cazaly Resources
