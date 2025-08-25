Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.32. 9,405,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 45,089,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic reduced their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of the South increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

