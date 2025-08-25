Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading 3.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 1,407,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,098,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

AMPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. William Blair raised Amprius Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

The company has a market cap of $939.98 million, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 84.77%.The company had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 319.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 491,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 374,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $724,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 32,681 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

