Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.94 and last traded at $67.26. 163,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 230,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.49.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pampa Energia from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.51.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($1.65). Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 23.73%.The firm had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in Pampa Energia by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,319,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,868,000 after purchasing an additional 112,934 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 603,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,845,000 after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 492,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 49,709 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 304,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 258,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

