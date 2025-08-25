Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $161.72 and last traded at $164.19. Approximately 17,341,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 46,769,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.12.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $265.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.48 and its 200 day moving average is $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the second quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 3,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

