Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.22 and last traded at $62.22. 99,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 345,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Macro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macro Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Get Macro Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMA

Macro Bank Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $759.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.49 billion. Macro Bank had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macro Bank Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Macro Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Macro Bank’s payout ratio is currently 38.48%.

Institutional Trading of Macro Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Macro Bank by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 539,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,161,000 after purchasing an additional 247,070 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in Macro Bank during the second quarter worth about $10,094,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Macro Bank by 4,089.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 120,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 117,322 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Macro Bank by 9,810.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 76,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Macro Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,020,000.

Macro Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.