IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Up 4.8% – Still a Buy?

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.34 and last traded at $22.47. Approximately 9,180,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 18,852,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

IREN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of IREN in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of IREN in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of IREN in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on IREN from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IREN in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of IREN in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IREN during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IREN during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd boosted its position in shares of IREN by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

