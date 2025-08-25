Vince (NYSE:VNCE) and Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Financial Survey

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) and Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vince and Savers Value Village’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vince -9.66% 1.89% 0.38% Savers Value Village 2.14% 8.85% 1.98%

Risk & Volatility

Vince has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Savers Value Village has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

16.1% of Vince shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are held by institutional investors. 61.0% of Vince shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Savers Value Village shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vince and Savers Value Village”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vince $293.45 million 0.07 -$19.05 million ($2.22) -0.67 Savers Value Village $1.58 billion 1.12 $29.03 million $0.21 54.10

Savers Value Village has higher revenue and earnings than Vince. Vince is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Savers Value Village, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vince and Savers Value Village, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vince 0 0 1 0 3.00 Savers Value Village 0 3 3 1 2.71

Vince presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.24%. Savers Value Village has a consensus price target of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 7.39%. Given Vince’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vince is more favorable than Savers Value Village.

Summary

Savers Value Village beats Vince on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand. It sells its products directly to consumers through its branded specialty retail stores and outlet stores, as well as through its vince.com e-commerce platform and subscription business through Vince Unfold, vinceunfold.com; and to department stores and specialty stores. The company was formerly known as Apparel Holding Corp. and changed its name to Vince Holding Corp. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

