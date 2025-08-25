Owens & Minor (OMI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) in the last few weeks:

8/13/2025 – Owens & Minor was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/12/2025 – Owens & Minor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

8/12/2025 – Owens & Minor had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $7.50 to $4.75. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2025 – Owens & Minor had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2025 – Owens & Minor had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2025 – Owens & Minor was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/8/2025 – Owens & Minor was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

8/8/2025 – Owens & Minor was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 492,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $2,617,044.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 13,100,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,565,285.17. This represents a 3.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,537,852 shares of company stock worth $8,099,544 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

