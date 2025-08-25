Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Trading 6.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.73. Approximately 502,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,254,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.30 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Uniti Group from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uniti Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $956.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.06 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Uniti Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,996,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,464,000 after buying an additional 151,070 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,689,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,714,000 after acquiring an additional 45,724 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 36.4% in the second quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,239,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 231,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,604,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 877,911 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

