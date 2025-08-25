Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Trading 5.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 96,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 598,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

A number of research firms have commented on ABL. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Abacus Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Abacus Life from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $664.26 million, a PE ratio of -114.42 and a beta of 0.01.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $56.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.38 million. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Abacus Life during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

