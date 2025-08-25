Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.53, but opened at $63.50. Eversource Energy shares last traded at $61.60, with a volume of 1,429,980 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

