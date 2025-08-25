FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 76,920 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 72,733 shares.The stock last traded at $75.57 and had previously closed at $75.50.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 97.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 81.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

