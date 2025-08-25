Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Tokyo Electron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 250,772 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 159,469 shares.The stock last traded at $68.23 and had previously closed at $69.33.

Tokyo Electron Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.90.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Tokyo Electron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-6.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron Ltd. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

