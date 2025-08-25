Pop Mart International Group (OTCMKTS:PMRTY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Pop Mart International Group Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PMRTY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 15,788 shares.The stock last traded at $41.85 and had previously closed at $42.34.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Pop Mart International Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pop Mart International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pop Mart International Group Limited is an investment holding company engages in the design, development and sale of pop toys principally in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and internationally. The company offers blind boxes. Pop Mart International Group Limited is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

