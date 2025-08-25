ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.10, but opened at $20.20. ProShares Bitcoin ETF shares last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 5,655,036 shares changing hands.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 152.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,168,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939,205 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC FL grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 374.5% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC FL now owns 833,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after buying an additional 657,910 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,670,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,237,000 after buying an additional 511,032 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,549,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 112.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 304,338 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

