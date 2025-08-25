Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $91.73, but opened at $87.73. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF shares last traded at $88.10, with a volume of 972,638 shares traded.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional Trading of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palacios Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,170,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,353,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 849.0% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 370,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 331,538 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 942.4% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 290,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after buying an additional 262,362 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

