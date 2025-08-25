Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 449,302 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 233,550 shares.The stock last traded at $8.45 and had previously closed at $8.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALVO. Zacks Research lowered Alvotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alvotech from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Alvotech alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Alvotech

Alvotech Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.40. Alvotech had a net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Alvotech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alvotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alvotech by 1,158.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alvotech by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Alvotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Alvotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Alvotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alvotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.