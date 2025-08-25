Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Bank of America

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

AHH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.25 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of AHH traded down $0.0250 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.1050. 214,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,035. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $736.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TT Capital Management LLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 37.7% in the second quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 72,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 19,825 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 273,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 20,553 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 172.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 536.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 89,291 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

