eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Bank of America

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EBAY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.3420 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.5620. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,140. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $961,196.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 317,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,145,852.50. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,825,935.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,677.94. This trade represents a 34.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,209 shares of company stock valued at $15,331,663 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 433.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

