GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.90, but opened at $33.29. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF shares last traded at $33.59, with a volume of 2,396,723 shares changing hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Trading Down 5.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONL. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 2,654.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at $604,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

