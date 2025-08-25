MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.79, but opened at $23.55. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $24.31, with a volume of 2,346 shares changing hands.

Separately, Nomura Securities raised MS&AD Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.04). MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 10.57%.The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. MS&AD Insurance Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.670-2.670 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

