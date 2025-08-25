2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.45, but opened at $55.23. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $55.71, with a volume of 3,869,231 shares.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 6.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $355,000.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

