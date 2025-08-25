Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $6.74. Sasol shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 1,558,412 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 347.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

