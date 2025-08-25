Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $2.80. Hudson Pacific Properties shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 1,051,656 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPP. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler set a $2.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.27 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ted R. Antenucci bought 89,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $199,999.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 254,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,502.82. This represents a 54.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark T. Lammas bought 22,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $49,998.83. Following the acquisition, the president directly owned 141,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,718.94. This represents a 18.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,139,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,986. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 122.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,712,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646,463 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 10,700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,318,000 after buying an additional 7,981,580 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,686,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after buying an additional 8,348,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,266,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after buying an additional 4,777,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

