KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.53, but opened at $19.20. KE shares last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 1,710,693 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. UBS Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.10 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of KE by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

