KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.53, but opened at $19.20. KE shares last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 1,710,693 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. UBS Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.10 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BEKE
KE Stock Up 2.2%
Institutional Trading of KE
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of KE by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.
About KE
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KE
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Top 5 ETFs and Stocks to Watch as the Fed Eyes Rate Cuts
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Take Profits Now: 3 Overbought Stocks Primed for a Pullback
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Zuckerberg’s META Sales Look More Bullish Than Bearish
Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.