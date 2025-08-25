DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.86, but opened at $23.95. DAQO New Energy shares last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 219,508 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DQ has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut DAQO New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut DAQO New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Glj Research upgraded DAQO New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.51 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on DAQO New Energy in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

DAQO New Energy Trading Up 4.8%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in DAQO New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DAQO New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new position in DAQO New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,517,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in DAQO New Energy by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 401,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 232,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DAQO New Energy by 267.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 141,004 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DAQO New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Further Reading

