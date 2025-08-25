Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 5643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
Veradigm Price Performance
About Veradigm
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
